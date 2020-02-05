Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.76 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 3,392,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,113. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,345,644.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,301 shares of company stock worth $2,511,503. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

