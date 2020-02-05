VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $3.18 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.53 or 0.05999891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

