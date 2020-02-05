VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $5,643.00 and approximately $15,261.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.02930326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00199108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00134866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io . The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

