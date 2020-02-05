Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 13,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

