Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,100 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kforce were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 3,205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Kforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 6,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $220,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,841,343. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

