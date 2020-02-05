Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 314,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,093. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

