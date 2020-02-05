Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $671,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 66,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

