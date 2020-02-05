Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $721,000 in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 37,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

