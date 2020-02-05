Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $600,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

CBRL traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,811. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

