Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $14,995,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.