Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.21 ($2.99) and last traded at A$4.24 ($3.01), 40,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.26 ($3.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $340.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.49.

Virtus Health Company Profile (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

