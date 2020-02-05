Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.35. 1,304,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,607. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

