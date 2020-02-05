Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $229.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.56. 10,197,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.