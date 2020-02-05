Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 1,099,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

