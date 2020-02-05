Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.40 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. 505,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,068. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.