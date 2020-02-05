Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $47,000 in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,911. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

