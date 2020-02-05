Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,791,037 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,801,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,800. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

