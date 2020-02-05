Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 9,558,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,837. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

