Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 503,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,690. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

