Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,133.76

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,133.76 and traded as low as $1,010.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 23,015 shares traded.

VTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,062.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $467.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.