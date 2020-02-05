Voit & Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 124,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 488,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,636. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44. Insiders have acquired 8,378,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,162,589 over the last 90 days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

