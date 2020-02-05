Voit & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Voit & Company LLC cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC owned 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. 119,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $960.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $174,326.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,945 over the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

