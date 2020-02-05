Voit & Company LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.2% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. 9,978,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

