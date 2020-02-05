Voit & Company LLC Sells 575 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Voit & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

