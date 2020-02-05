Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 20,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of $9.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

In related news, insider Gavin Rezos acquired 185,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.20 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,814,220.37 ($1,995,900.97).

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Løkken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects covering approximately 787 square kilometers of area in the Trondheim region, Norway.

