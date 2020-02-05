W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $321.45. 29,404,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,906,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,409.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.48 and a 200-day moving average of $249.66. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

