W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.82.

NYSE GWW traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.14. The company had a trading volume of 376,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.22. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

