Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. 164,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $324.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

