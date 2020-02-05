Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

