Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 198,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 516,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

