Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 16.7%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 179,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 173,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

