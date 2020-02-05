wave edu coin (WEC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $295,533.00 and approximately $763.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitUBU and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.91 or 0.02960503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00198070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00132246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,966,952 tokens. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.