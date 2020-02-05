Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $670,550.00 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.03029012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00201837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00134462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.