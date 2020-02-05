WAX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $908,020.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $27.23 million and $908,020.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.03149015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00201644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00132522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,609,750,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,614,590 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Radar Relay, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Tidex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

