Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Absolute Software (ABT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absolute Software (TSE: ABT):
- 2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Absolute Software was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$10.50.
- 1/28/2020 – Absolute Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.86. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,390. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$7.28 and a one year high of C$10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68.
Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
