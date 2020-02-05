Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Absolute Software (ABT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absolute Software (TSE: ABT):

2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Absolute Software was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

2/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

1/28/2020 – Absolute Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.86. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,390. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$7.28 and a one year high of C$10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.72%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

