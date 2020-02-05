Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 1,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,016. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

