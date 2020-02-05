Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $278,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

WFC traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,714,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.