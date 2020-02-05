Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 36,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,127. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $15.35.
About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund
