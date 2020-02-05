Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 36,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,127. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

