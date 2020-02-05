Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

