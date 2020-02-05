WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading Up 100%

WesCan Energy Corp (CVE:WCE)’s share price was up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $784,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

