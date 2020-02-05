West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 142,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 856% from the average daily volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines from $0.39 to $0.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

