Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 12,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $560.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

