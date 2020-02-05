Western Asset Total Return ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock remained flat at $$27.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,400. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

