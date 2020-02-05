Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. 21,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,245. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

