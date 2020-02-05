WhiteCoin Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $104,542.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, EXX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

