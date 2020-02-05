Tudor Pickering Downgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to Sell

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLL. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

