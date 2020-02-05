Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,063 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 346,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

