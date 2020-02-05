Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 319,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.94. 3,654,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

