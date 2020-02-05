Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.23% of WD-40 worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WD-40 by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WD-40 by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

WDFC traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $192.03. 64,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

