Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,070,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 620,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

